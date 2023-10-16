type here...
“My favorite subject in school was …” – Black Sherif reveals his favorite subject, says he always had above 90%

By Osei Emmanuel
Fast rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif in a recent conversation has opened up about his school days and shared that his favourite subject was Religious and Moral Education (RME).

This revelation has sparked reactions among fans and Ghanaians, who also expressed their love for the said subject saying it was very easy to study it.

When asked about his favourite subject in school, he happily mentioned RME, recollecting fond memories he had of studying the subject.

The musician revealed that he excelled in this subject during his school years, which made him love the subject.

Black Sherif said what set him apart from many students was his regular attendance at the “Makaranta” or Islamic school as a devoted Muslim.

He noted that this background made studying RME an easier experience as he could easily apply knowledge gained from “Makaranta” in the subject.

