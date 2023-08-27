“My fiancé broke up with me on our wedding day” – OV

Former Burniton Music signee, Okailey popularly called OV Styles has made a rather said revelation concerning her love life.

According to the ‘Want Me’ hitmaker on Angel FM, her then boyfriend ditched her on the very day they were about to get married.

“He just left a text that he is traveling”, she stated. OV has had her ups and down in the music Industry after coming our victorious in popular reality show, MTN Hitmaker.

She went on to sign a record deal with Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music but things didn’t go pretty well she her contract was canceled.

When asked how she felt, she responded “I took it normal, we move”. According to her, she still has the wedding dress available.

Watch the video below