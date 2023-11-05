type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“My friend who advised me against marrying at a young age is...
Relationship

“My friend who advised me against marrying at a young age is now married and I’m single at 30 years” – Lady laments

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A remorseful lady has recounted how a friend discouraged her from getting married at a young age but went ahead to get married to her own man shortly after.

She took to Twitter to share the narration as she mentioned that she had had a boyfriend who was serious about her at the time.

According to her, the boyfriend had been trying to propose to her, but her friend had discouraged her by telling her to enjoy her single life.

However, that same friend went ahead to marry shortly after giving her the advice and now she is happily married with one child.

“My friend who advised me against marrying at a young age is now married and I'm single at 30 years” – Lady laments

TODAY

Sunday, November 5, 2023
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.6mph
0 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways