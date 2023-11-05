“My friend who advised me against marrying at a young age is now married and I’m single at 30 years” – Lady laments

- Advertisement -

A remorseful lady has recounted how a friend discouraged her from getting married at a young age but went ahead to get married to her own man shortly after.

She took to Twitter to share the narration as she mentioned that she had had a boyfriend who was serious about her at the time.

According to her, the boyfriend had been trying to propose to her, but her friend had discouraged her by telling her to enjoy her single life.

However, that same friend went ahead to marry shortly after giving her the advice and now she is happily married with one child.