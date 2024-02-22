“My girlfriend broke my heart and I started spending money abnormally” – Fameye

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, well-known by the stage name Fameye, has opened up about his personal struggles with heartbreak, shedding light on the emotional challenges that accompanied the unfortunate experience.

He talked about his broken heart experience during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

Fameye confessed to getting broken heart multiple times. According to him, women break his heart because of how much he cares for them.

Fameye said he received the news after he had been paid for a show in Winneba and was looking forward to enjoying the fruit of his labour.

But after receiving the devastating news of the breakup, he said the shock led to him shaving off his locks that night.

As if that was not enough, he went on a spending spree, blowing all the money he made from the gig in Winneba in one night.

“It was a painful experience. I remember it was in Winneba, I had just come back from a show, that was before I even made it big, I was paid 3,000 cedis and I had gone to see her, that was when she broke up with me. I even gave her 50 Cedis out of the 3,000,” he said.