“My girlfriend of 5 years stayed with me when I was broke but I broke up with her when I made money” — Man brags

An American black man has caused an uproar on social media as he reveals how he broke up with his girlfriend of 5 years, despite her being perfect and supportive woman.

He took to his TikTok account, @scarfacemark, to share his view on relationships and it’s nitty-gritty and he is being dragged heavily for his video.

According to him, they had been dating for 5 years and he admits that she is a perfect woman and every man’s dream.

She used to give him her car when he was broke, pay for his food, bills and held him down when he was not well-to-do.

However, despite all her kindness, he could not find it in him to love her, so he had to end the relationship.

He believes that even though she was perfect, she was not perfect to him.

The young man decided to end things with her and move on to somebody else who he might actually love.

Admittedly, she has raised his standards for what to find in a woman and even though he might not find somebody exactly like her, he is willing to find somebody else he can actually fall in love with.