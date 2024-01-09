My hubby asked me if I’d married him if he was a mechanic and this was my answer – Regina Daniels

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels in an Instagram post recently revealed to her followers a hilarious conversation she had with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

According to her, Ned asked if she would have married him had he been a mechanic and this according to got her momentarily surprised.

She playfully contemplated the unlikely scenario of their paths crossing at his mechanic shop.

“So my husband asked me one of the most asked questions he sees about our union. He said, ‘G, would you have actually married me if I was a mechanic?’

I laughed. I really didn’t know the response I was to give, but my reply was ‘Where would you see me? When I come to fix a car? Dim idiegwu.”