My Husband And I Love Each Other So Much- Lilwin’s Wife Shades Ghanaian Ladies

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Ohemaa, wife of popular Kumawood actor who doubles as a musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin says she and her husband love each other very much.

Ohemaa did a video of the popular “Of course” challenge and brought to the limelight many things Ghanaians do not know.

Ohemaa claims she is a proud first lady of Wezzy Empire, a brand owned by her husband, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

She added that not only does her husband love her, he does everything that she wants for her, making him the best husband.

According to Ohemaa, the family of her husband has accepted her in their family and shows her much love just like her husband.

