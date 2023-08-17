type here...
“My husband bought a car for his mother and not my mother, should i leave him?” – Lady ask

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A lady has caused the wrath of social media with an anonymous advise she asked.

In a post sighted on Facebook, a married woman took the chance to ask a anonymous question in relation to an issue happening in her marital home.

She asked if it’s right and sensible for her to divorce her husband of 7 years after his refusal to buy a car for her mother after buying one for his mother.

According to her, the husband with whom she has two children with is a contractor and business man and recently bought a car for his Mother.

When she queried him on why he didn’t purchase one for her mother too, the husband shown no keen interest in that.

She’s using this opportunity to ask if it’ll be right and a sensible act to divorce with her husband.

