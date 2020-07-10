type here...
GhPage Entertainment My husband is a faithful man–Bibi Bright bragged on her wedding day...
Entertainment

My husband is a faithful man–Bibi Bright bragged on her wedding day before divorce (Video)

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Bibi-Bright and Husband
Bibi-Bright and Husband
- Advertisement -

It went viral days ago that Bibi Bright and her husband’s marriage has hit the rocks. They have not had it cool after the husband was allegedly caught in bed naked with another actress.

READ ALSO: Bibi Bright caught husband naked in bed with another actress-friend

As Ghpage News reported, a gentleman with the name Kofi Duah described as a close friend of Bibi Bright and her husband, said Bibi Bright caught her husband red-handed cheating.

The family friend who spoke with Graphic Showbiz revealed Bibi Bright caught her husband in bed with another woman.

When we all thought their marital issue has taken a nosedive, some concerned social media investigators have gone into deep search to bring out a video of Bibi Bright where she was seen and heard romantically eulogizing her husband.

READ ALSO: The only faithful man I’ve dated is my Husband – Bibi Bright

She praised her new husband for his loyalty and described him as the only faithful man she has dated.

“He is a wonderful guy and this is my first time of dating a faithful man. To all my ex-boyfriends, yes I have said it; this is my first time dating a faithful man,” she said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
3.5mph
40 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News