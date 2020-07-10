My husband is a faithful man–Bibi Bright bragged on her wedding day before divorce (Video)

- Advertisement -

It went viral days ago that Bibi Bright and her husband’s marriage has hit the rocks. They have not had it cool after the husband was allegedly caught in bed naked with another actress.

As Ghpage News reported, a gentleman with the name Kofi Duah described as a close friend of Bibi Bright and her husband, said Bibi Bright caught her husband red-handed cheating.

The family friend who spoke with Graphic Showbiz revealed Bibi Bright caught her husband in bed with another woman.

When we all thought their marital issue has taken a nosedive, some concerned social media investigators have gone into deep search to bring out a video of Bibi Bright where she was seen and heard romantically eulogizing her husband.

She praised her new husband for his loyalty and described him as the only faithful man she has dated.

“He is a wonderful guy and this is my first time of dating a faithful man. To all my ex-boyfriends, yes I have said it; this is my first time dating a faithful man,” she said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;