My husband is crushing on Omotola so what’s wrong if I’m crushing on Kuame Eugene? – Afua Asantewaa scolds critics (PHOTO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Afua made headlines days ago when she revealed told Joy Prime how she lost focus and forgot the words to her songs because the ‘Rockstar’ Kuame Eugene paid her an unexpected visit during the Singathon and he has been her celebrity crush all this while.

That guy came and I could not remember my lyrics. I said ‘this guy has worried me.’ If Guinness people don’t give me the record, it’s Kuami Eugene fault,” she quipped. 

Afua added that her husband was aware of her crush on Kuami Eugene and was no big deal.

My husband knows. So when he got there I said ‘Kuami you have worried me. You shouldn’t have come” she further noted. 

Fans criticized her for this action, arguing that it was completely unnecessary for a married woman to publicly declare such a statement.

Afua Asantewaa, in response to the online criticism, has asserted that time is too short for people to focus on her harmless statement.

She highlights that her husband, Mr. Aduonom, also holds great admiration for Nigerian actress Omotola, therefore, there should be no uproar over her remarks concerning Kuame Eugene.

