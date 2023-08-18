“My husband is not the only man I’m ‘riding’, there is a small boy somewhere” – Married woman seeks for advise

- Advertisement -

A 32-year old married woman has taken to the anonymous ways to share her confession and also seek for advice to a defilement she is creating in her matrimonial home. The woman who has a child with her husband has resorted to cheating as Sheri husband is not living up to expectations.

In a post sighted on Manokekame Facebook page, the anonymous lady is now in an entanglement with young boy in his early twenties and tho both has not yet met physically, they’ve have virtual fun and send each other private images.

She stated that she is madly in love with her husband but at the same time getting emotionally attached to the young fella who she feels happy to always chat with. “The guilt of cheating on my husband is slowly killing me” she said.

In her post, she does not want to loose her husband and neither does she want to get rid of her side piece and it’s sending her into depression.