- Advertisement -

Controversial woman of God, Evangelist Patricia popularly known as Nana Agradaa has disclosed that she had zero intentions to convert to Christianity.

According to her, her husband did well to convince her that he would lead the church when it’s all set but ended up leaving her to her fate with no manly assist or whatever.

Agradaa said her husband, Pastor Oduro Koranteng, was supposed to be ‘behind the pulpit’ as the pastor he is and not her.

“I was a fetish priestess, doing my business in Sowutuom peacefully. I was scared of no one! One day, you came with your pastor, Joseph Kyereh, and asked me to switch to Christianity.”

“The pastor said my husband is a pastor so it won’t be nice for me to remain in that profession. He said I should become a pastor’s wife.”

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

“My husband and these pastors forced me to quit my thriving fetish priest profession. Owusu Bempah was also part of this agenda. So, I built a church, switched religions, and even got baptized. I did all these because I thought you would lead the church and I would follow. But no! You left me in the mud. You were not ready. So, I woke up and took up the pastoral role and you totally gave up on me,” Agradaa retorted.

She added that was the beginning of her frustrations and the root cause of her several rants on social media.

“Out of pain and tears, I came out to speak for the first time and it has been that way since. This has been my headache because I had to figure everything out,” she said.