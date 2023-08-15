type here...
“My husband never ‘knacked’ me”: 80 years old virgin cries out for help

By Osei Emmanuel
Annostacia Mukarukaka claimed she is still pure despite having been married at some point in her life. Mukarukaka’s tumultuous journey from childhood loss to abusive relationships and isolation unveiled a life shaped by adversity and survival instincts.

The octogenarian’s lonely existence, characterised by instability, health issues, and creative solace, highlighted her resilience against life’s challenges and her quest for sustenance.

An elderly Rwandan woman, Annostacia Mukarukaka, has sensationally claimed that she is still pure at 80, despite having once been married to a man for an unspecified period.

“I married a man, but he used to sleep with other women. I didn’t know anything about the act of love until my friends started talking about it when I asked him why we didn’t sleep together, but he ignored me and left,” she said on Afrimax English.

Mukarukaka’s childhood was not happy either, as her dear mum died when she was only four years old, leaving her in the care of her grandmother.

