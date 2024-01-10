- Advertisement -

A popular Nigerian Instagram influencer Mr Bishop has in a self-recorded video disclosed that he believes in all the latest BBC documentary titled “Disciples” is saying about Prophet T.B Joshua.

In the video, he mentioned that after the death of his mother, he has always told his family that the last TB Joshua was a fake prophet but they always saw him to be the devil.

He explained that before the death of his mother, she had visited the SCOAN with the hope of getting healed from her illness and she spent three weeks at the Church.

Mr Bishop continued that during those three weeks, his mother was told to buy T.B. Joshua’s anointing water and she obeyed and was just buying it thinking she would get healed.

After those three weeks, she returned home and was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed as having a kidney problem few days later she gave up her ghost.

He went on to say that he wasn’t angry with that one but what got him angry was when one guy he knows from Warri visited the church for healing.

The guy whom he named Simon went to T.B Joshua‘s church with a big belly and was even broadcast on TV for the followers to see the miracle of God.

Simon was given the anointing water to drink after which he urinated severally thinking his problem had been solved.

But he returned to Warri only to notice that his stomach had now increased in size and this time it was bigger than the first one.

