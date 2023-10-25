type here...
My mother forced my husband to marry my sister instead of me on my wedding day – Lady cries

By Osei Emmanuel
Grid of Germany-lady crying
Germany-lady
A heartbroken lady has taken to social media to narrate the betrayal from her mother who forced her husband to marry her sister.

According to her, her wedding was set and ready for the next day and had even discussed their dance steps for the ceremony.

However, upon getting to the venue in the d-day, all the guests were present and seated as well as her in-laws, except her mother, sister and husband.

She tried reaching them without any success and unfortunately the wedding was canceled due to their absence and much time had already been wasted.

Two years later, she received a call from her mother who begged for her forgiveness, explaining how her husband had gotten her sister pregnant.

Her mother said she insisted on the husband marrying the sister since the lady who shared the story was strong heart and mentally fit to move on from the hurt easily.

Her mother also confirmed that the husband and the sister were now happily married with a boy outside the country.

