“My mother uses corpse water to prepare the foods at our East-Legon chop bar” – Lady reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
A lady has anonymously opened up on her mother’s wickedness and greed as to how she uses voodoo to push the sales at her chop bar and also retain all her customers.

As confessed by the lady, her mother uses corpse water to prepare the foods she sells and also buries some human body parts around the premises of the chop bar on a regular basis.

She detailed that her mother also travels to Togo every 21 days to make sacrifices to the deity she serves to keep her business booming.

The worried lady who sounded very guilty in her writeup further revealed that she feels sorry for her mother’s customers because most of them became broke after they started eating from their chop bar.

Now, the lady doesn’t want to take over her mother’s evil practices but the evil mother insists if she fails to follow in her footsteps, a huge catastrophe is going to hit the family

The chop bar has been in operation for the past 15 years, so we can all assume the number of lives the woman has destroyed and damaged in her quest to make money through evil means.

