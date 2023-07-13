Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ayisha Modi in an attempt to clear the air on her bruised relationship with bass Sariki has made some shocking claims in a new audio that has surfaced online.

You would recall that Abass Sariki, about two months ago, granted an interview with blogger Sammy Kay Media where he emphatically stated that he is not married to Ayisha Modi.

Prior to this revelation, Ayisha Modi had several occasions announced to the whole world that she was married to the real estate mogul.

Following this disclosure by Abass Sariki, a lot of trolls took to the internet to ridicule Ayisha Modi for lying about her affair with the respected public figure just to boost her social status.

After months of silence, Ayisha Modi has finally addressed the issue and confirmed that all is not well between her and Mr Sariki.

Citing one of the reasons for their current feud, Ayisha Modi said one of her friends slept with her husband.

She elaborated that it all began when Abass Sariki was meant to settle the said friend’s marital issues and they ended up in bed.

“My friend had a problem with her husband and she had been constantly embarrassing him in public. I told her to seek counsel from Abass because he fixes problems of that sort but she ended up sleeping with him. This brought about a lot of issues between us. I and Abass currently have a lot of issues at hand,” she stated during an interview on TikTok.

She went on to brag about her impact on Abass Sariki’s social status, while condemning rumours that she had been ditched by him.

“If not for me, who knows Abass Sariki? I am a boss lady. I am hardworking and rich. For a woman of my caliber, no man can leave me.”