Entertainment

My pastors lied that wigs and makeup are demonic, I’m woke now – Diana Asamoah

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Diana Asamoah
Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has found in sense in fashion sense and she doesn’t look to be bowing out of it anytime soon.

Revealing why she switched to fashionable looks, the multiple award winning songstress said some pastors she encountered misled her but her eyes have opened now.

According to Diana, the late popular prophet, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, known as ‘Apraku My Daughter,’ and other preachers influenced her against wigs, and makeup.

When I gave my life to Christ, there were a lot of false doctrines. Apraku My Daughter was a famous pastor by then.

So, my church invited him, and when he came, he said that a dwarf took him to a forest where it was revealed to him that ladies’ hair cream is made of blood, the powder is from the ashes of human bones, including make-up products and others, and he made us understand that anyone involved in such things wouldn’t make it to heaven,” she said.

