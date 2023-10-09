type here...
“My prayer is to get a label and manager” – Ara-B cries to leave Shatta Movement and Shatta Wale

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Versatile and budding Ghanaian musician, Ara-B has has hinted on a possible breakout with Shatta Movement and Shatta Wale following a post sighted on his social media page.

Ara-B is known to be a fan boy and lover of Shatta Wale and the Shatta Movement camp since 2010 and even went ahead to feature on the popular ‘Hajia Bintu’ record.

According to the post seen on his Facebook page, the budding artiste made it known that he needs a label and manager that will believe in his talent.

He wrote; ” MY PRAYER IS TO GET A LABEL AND A MANAGER THAT BELIEVES IN ME AND NOTHING MORE THAN THAT.GOD I HAVE PROVED ENOUGH THAT I’M ENOUGH PLS HEAR MY CRY…TRAP ?”

He however used the opportunity to promote his latest music video of his song dubbed ‘Drip’. Check it out below

