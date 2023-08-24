type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“My sister's husband gets angry whenever she refuses him ‘tatata’ during her...
Relationship

“My sister’s husband gets angry whenever she refuses him ‘tatata’ during her period – Woman says

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

There’s nothing we will not see or hear under the scorching sun of the earth and todays story is one to drive you nuts so prep up.

A Facebook user by name, Anaheim Promise has taken to the social media app to reveal what has been going on in the matrimonial home of her sister.

According to her, her sister has been married to her husband for the past six years and the one daunting issue in the house is their sex life as according to her, this man expect sex from the wife at all times.

However, the most disturbing part of the issue is that, the husband even ask for sex when the wife is in her monthly period.

Abah added that, the husband often gets angry when his wife decline him sex during her menstruation period which according to her doesn’t make sense.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

What do you think about this? Is it normal on the side of the husband to make such requests even during the period of the wife?

TODAY

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.6 ° F
79.6 °
79.6 °
76 %
2.7mph
87 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways