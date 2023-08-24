“My sister’s husband gets angry whenever she refuses him ‘tatata’ during her period – Woman says

- Advertisement -

There’s nothing we will not see or hear under the scorching sun of the earth and todays story is one to drive you nuts so prep up.

A Facebook user by name, Anaheim Promise has taken to the social media app to reveal what has been going on in the matrimonial home of her sister.

According to her, her sister has been married to her husband for the past six years and the one daunting issue in the house is their sex life as according to her, this man expect sex from the wife at all times.

However, the most disturbing part of the issue is that, the husband even ask for sex when the wife is in her monthly period.

Abah added that, the husband often gets angry when his wife decline him sex during her menstruation period which according to her doesn’t make sense.

What do you think about this? Is it normal on the side of the husband to make such requests even during the period of the wife?