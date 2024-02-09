type here...
My son sees me as his God because he does not have to pray for his needs – Mzbel brags (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian media personality and retired musician, Mzbel, has sparked reaction after explaining why her son doesn’t believe in any God.

In a recent interview, Mzbel revealed that her son doesn’t pray to any god but rather sees her as his god and everything.

According to her, whenever he needs something, he doesn’t open his arms to pray to the heavens but instead, he comes to her to ask.

Mzbel further explained that she doesn’t believe there is a god, but if there is, she doesn’t pray to him to get whatever she wants.

But she goes to her late mother’s alter to make a request, after that, she receives the answers to her prayers .

