“My teacher doesn’t know how to knack properly” – BECE candidate opens up on affair with teacher [Watch]

- Advertisement -

A shocking video of a teenage school girl revealing her steamy affair with her teacher has become topical on social media.

The girl passionately revealed her bedroom encounter with the unnamed teacher and says when it comes to their ‘bed-matics’ she assumes the role of a teacher as the man is deficient in all aspects.

The video was captured by a group of men who were excited about all that she was saying, including the ‘tafribomski’ section of their wild adventure which has gone undetected all this while until she herself spilled the beans.

It’s really shocking that a girl of her age is well versed in bedroom activities depicted in all the things she said.

Watch video below

Social media went haywire as they believe the girl to be one of the final year students who are commencing their final year exams this week.