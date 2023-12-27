type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipMy 'thing' is paining me because my husband wants to knack me...
Relationship

My ‘thing’ is paining me because my husband wants to knack me everyday; even when I’m cooking – Woman cries and seeks advice

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Roman father exposed for using lady as a séx doll and forcing her to abort several pregnancies for him (Video)
- Advertisement -

A Facebook user by the name, Phindile Precious Lamula, has said she can no longer cope with her husband’s insatiable appetite for sex, even during her period or when she is sick.

Phindile, who disclosed this in a Nigerian Facebook group on Wednesday, December 27, said each time she tried to talk to him about it he gets angry.

“Not that I don’t love sex with him. I do, trust me but he will want it anytime of the day. I may be busy with chores, he will want it, I will try to cook or take a bath, he will want it at any room for long hours and sometimes my pussy hurts,” she added. 

Check out the thread below

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sex

TODAY

Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
88 ° F
88 °
88 °
57 %
2.4mph
26 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more