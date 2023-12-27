My ‘thing’ is paining me because my husband wants to knack me everyday; even when I’m cooking – Woman cries and seeks advice

- Advertisement -

A Facebook user by the name, Phindile Precious Lamula, has said she can no longer cope with her husband’s insatiable appetite for sex, even during her period or when she is sick.

Phindile, who disclosed this in a Nigerian Facebook group on Wednesday, December 27, said each time she tried to talk to him about it he gets angry.

“Not that I don’t love sex with him. I do, trust me but he will want it anytime of the day. I may be busy with chores, he will want it, I will try to cook or take a bath, he will want it at any room for long hours and sometimes my pussy hurts,” she added.

Check out the thread below