My two wives have access to my bank account and properties – Polygamous Gh man speaks

- Advertisement -

Michael Houston, the Ghana boy who went viral weeks ago for marrying two women simultaneously, has provided an update on his new family.

In a Facebook post, he expressed his understanding of a woman’s needs and emphasized the importance of financial stability in ensuring their comfort.

Michael shared that he ensures his wives have unrestricted access to his wealth, believing that it promotes responsible spending habits.

He advised other men to prioritize their partner’s financial well-being, as it fosters discipline in managing expenses.

He wrote; “In a relationship make sure your woman’s account is as healthy as yours.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In my case my two wives have complete access to my accounts, their accounts are as healthy as mine, giving them this power makes them even more disciplined in spending, even with this power they still ask before they go do any extra spending which as a matter of fact they are entitled to and its my responsibility, but they still ask.

I believe women like security, if she knows you got her in mind and your future is aligned with hers and Not that you just gonna dump her or divorce her after all is said and done, which will have her start from zero again, then trust me she will sacrifice everything for you to win.

My little advise I say I wan share, You are blessed. Enjoy the rest of your day.”