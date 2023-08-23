“My wife beats me at any slight provocation” – Strong man cries for help

- Advertisement -

A man has taken to the anonymous side of Facebook to share an anonymous post concerning his marital issues and this particular strictly will crack you down.

In a post sighted on Facebook, a man is seeking for help on how to handle his quick tempered wife who man handles him at the least provocation.

According to the man, his wife is so strong to the extent that, she beats him whenever there is an issue that they can solve amicably. To him, this issue is disturbing him and he can’t share with anyone as the society will stigmatize him.

He added that his wife sometimes kicks him out of his own house after beating him and if he counts, it has happened 7 times already.

Checkout his post below: