My wife must pay if she wants to use our song for her campaign – Keche Andrew

One member of the music duo Keche, Keche Andrew has revealed that his wife must pay if she wants to use our song for her campaign

According to him, would not allow his politician wife to use his song for her campaign unless she is willing to pay.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Andrew said he is in a group and hence will need permission from his partner to allow his wife to use their songs in her campaign.

Keche Andrew said he would not allow his wife to use his song for her campaign.

Until his friend and partner Joshua approved it is strictly business, and he would not allow the campaign to come into his business.

He was supportive of his wife’s campaign and political ambitions. But he means business.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe is competing for a parliamentary seat in the Amenfi South constituency.

