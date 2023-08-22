type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship"My wife says I knack her well in bed but she can’t...
Relationship

“My wife says I knack her well in bed but she can’t stop riding other men” – Ghanaian man cries

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A man who has been married for the past seven years and has two children with his wife has lamented that despite being good in bed and satisfying her sexually, she keeps sleeping with other men and claims it is hard for her to stop.

The troubled man wrote to relationship advisor, David Bondze-Mbir seeking guidance on how to salvage the situation.

According to him, his wife has admitted to her adultery, claiming she did not know how to control herself, and that he should assist her to repent. However, all his efforts have failed and his wife continues to sleep around with men, including having one-night stands.

Being unable to withstand knowing the fact that his wife is on an adulterous sex spree with other men, he decided to seek advice on what to do.
“Men are taught to be brave and not speak out when they are hurting. But I am.

“I have been married for about 7 years now and we have 2 adorable children. I love my wife, supports her in everything she does. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke and I have never cheated on my wife because I can’t see myself do that with another woman. But this is just the opposite of my wife,” he lamented as posted by Bondze-Mbir on Facebook.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

What is even more interesting is his further disclosure that his wife doesn’t appear to be apologetic about the extramarital affair with multiple men, a posturing that makes her conduct look deliberate.

“She says sex is overrated and she cheats. Not once, not twice. I confronted her and she admitted to it. I am really hurting and confused.

TODAY

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
4.2mph
40 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways