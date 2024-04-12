type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMy wife suffered 5 miscarriages - Praye Tietia
Entertainment

My wife suffered 5 miscarriages – Praye Tietia

By Qwame Benedict
Social media user attacks Selly Galley for drinking her cocktail without paying
Selly Galley and husband
- Advertisement -

Musician Praye Tiatia and his wife Sally Galley a few months ago welcomed their first kids since getting married years ago.

Though many rejoiced when the news of their childbirth became public, little did they know about the suffering and pain they had to endure to this day.

In an interview on D-Black’s Uncut show, Praye Tietia disclosed that his wife suffered five (5) miscarriages.

According to him, his wife is one of the strongest women he has ever met because she endured everything despite all the challenges they went through.

He mentioned that Sally’s last pregnancy before their twins got spoilt at 7 months.

“With the twins? Because we had about five miscarriages. We lost the last at 7 months.”

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, April 12, 2024
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
66 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more