- Advertisement -

Musician Praye Tiatia and his wife Sally Galley a few months ago welcomed their first kids since getting married years ago.

Though many rejoiced when the news of their childbirth became public, little did they know about the suffering and pain they had to endure to this day.

In an interview on D-Black’s Uncut show, Praye Tietia disclosed that his wife suffered five (5) miscarriages.

According to him, his wife is one of the strongest women he has ever met because she endured everything despite all the challenges they went through.

He mentioned that Sally’s last pregnancy before their twins got spoilt at 7 months.

“With the twins? Because we had about five miscarriages. We lost the last at 7 months.”