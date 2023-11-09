“My wife who can’t cook keeps calling my mother a witch” – Man cries out for advice

- Advertisement -

A young married man is contemplating divorce as he’s faced with an in-house battle between his wife who calls his mother, a witch and himself.

He shared his grief through an anonymous message to a relationship adviser citing his struggles and the confusion in his household.

According to his narration, his wife agreed to marry him with the condition that his mother would live with them, to which she allegedly agreed.

However, despite putting his mother in a different apartment within the compound, his wife made her mother-in-law her top enemy with claims of her being a witch.

Check out the post below