“My wife’s friends who told her to leave me are now my side chics” – Taxi driver brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian man has recounted his intriguing conversation with a Bolt driver who confided in him about his marital problems, where his wife’s friends advised her to leave him.

According to the said driver, his wife listened to the advice of her friends, who said that he was not providing adequate care for her and that she should leave him.

However, the same people who advised her to abandon her marriage have been trailing her spouse home. According to Emmanuel, the woman left her cab driver husband a month later.

A neighbor had to contact her to let her know what was going on after noticing that he was consistently returning home with his wife’s female friends.

Emmanuel tweeted.

Bolt driver was telling me how his wife’s girlfriends advised her to leave him because he wasn’t doing enough.

A month after she left, his neighbour called to tell her that her husband had been bringing her girlfriends home weekend after weekend. I tipped him after the ride.”

