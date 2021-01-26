- Advertisement -

The funeral final rites of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings originally born Jerry Rawlings John is still ongoing at the Accra International Conference Center (A.I.C.C).

Today saw the President Nana Akufo Addo, his vice Dr. Bawumia and former president filed pass and paid their last respect.

As it stands now, some dignitaries are also taking their turns in filing pass on of Ghana’s great stateman.

There was a little drama at the AICC when Abigal Rawlings(the woman claiming to be the daughter of late Rawlings) was prevented by the military from entering the foyer to pay her last repect to her ‘alledged’ father.

In a video sighted, the lady is seen shouting while saying something. She tried to make he way into the foyer but was prevent by the security detail at the venue who pulled her away.

Watch the video below:

The lady had earlier this morning granted an interview where she revealed that when she tried to see her father this morning she was told the family was with the body and that she should wait.

She was then questioned as to why she has waited for this long before coming out with her claims but she responded that she has always been prevented from having access to the late former president.