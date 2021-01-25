Mysterious lady claiming to be the first daughter of JJ Rawlings surfaces (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A woman identified as Abigail Rawlings has surfaced in the media space and has revealed she is the first daughter of the late president.

This comes as a surprise to many since her known first daughter is the Ezenator Rawlings and never has the former president made mention of having another daughter anywhere.

According to Abigail who is now 55 claimed JJ Rawlings gave birth to her while in his military training days.

She further went on to say that veteran actress Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono was the one who gave her money to leave the country in 2003.

Abigail narrated that she had visited Maame Dokono and told her her story, but she was told that she could be killed if the story gets to the public hence she needed to keep a low profile.

“Maame Dokono knows about this. In 2003, I paid her a visit and told her about my story, but she told me if I don’t keep quiet about it I may die. So she gave me money and I left the country,” she said.

She went on and claimed that the Rawlings family in the village know he very well because she went to them.

“Most of the external family in the village know me. When my mom told me about my father, I went to the family house,” she said.

Watch the video below:

The final funeral rites for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has commenced