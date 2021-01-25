type here...
Mzbel drops screenshot of chats between herself and Nae we Wulormor

By Qwame Benedict
Mzbel
Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known as Mzbel is still not backing down in her quest to get her money back from Nae we Wulormor who happens to be the traditional chief priest of the Ga traditional council.

Mzbel has over the years been having issues with her one-time bestie Afia Schwarzenegger but in the last few months, she decided to go a notch higher by reporting her to Ga god’s to deal with her.

Few weeks ago, she came out to reveal that the fetish priest she reported Afia Schwarzenegger too has duped her of Ghc 2000.

The PRO for “Na Ye We” granting an interview revealed that Mzbel wanted them to kill Afia Schwarzenegger which they didn’t and have even gone ahead to inform her to come for her money.

Well, things took turns as the chief priest and they stormed the premises of Despite media to curse Mzbel for lying against them.

The 16 years hitmaker has shared screeshots of her chat with the fetish priest propably to indicate that they never contacted her but were rather avoiding her.

See screenshots below:

Mzbel screenshot
Mzbel screenshot 2
Mzbel screenshot 3
Mzbel screenshot 4
Source:Ghpage

