Entertainment "I will fear no evil" - Mzbel says as she walks and flaunts naked Pregnant belly in public
Entertainment

 “I will fear no evil” – Mzbel says as she walks and flaunts naked Pregnant belly in public

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has surprised many of her followers by posting pictures of her expanding tummy.

Mzbel recently displayed her wedding ring to announce her marital status. She also revealed her baby bulge after hiding it for several months.

After she released the photos of her baby bump, some Ghanaians cautioned her to be careful about the evil eyes looking at her unbone child in the womb from the photos.

Well, it seems Mzbel cares less about such ‘scary’ superstition as she has bared her bally naked for more eyes to see and comment.

Mzbel shared a video putting her naked baby bump on full display to stamp her authority. And from the caption to the video, she is not afraid of anyone or anything hurting the baby in her stomach.

The 43-year-old musician shared the video on her official Instagram page and with a caption.

She wrote: Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever…

    Source:GHPAGE

