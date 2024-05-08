Mzgee has been chopped by her boss – Afia Schwar alleges

It seems Afia Schwar has charged on some individuals in the entertainment space. In her latest LIVE sessions on social media, Afia Schwar has channelled her radar on MzGee.

According to her, the UTV SHOWBIZ Host MzGee has been chopped by one of her bosses at her former workstation. She adds that it has been her style.

Even though it is an allegation, Afia Schwar seems to have intel on what she is saying as she goes into detail with the information about the secret affairs of Mzgee.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

Afia Schwar’s attack came after Mzgee on UTV SHOWBIZ asked Medikal who has a Sold Out show at 2,750 capacity O2 Indigo about his estranged wife Fella Makafui.

Afia feels that MzGee could have avoided those questions and focused on the ones that would have projected the feat the artist has achieved hence her exposè.