MzGee slept with Raymond Acquah at Multimedia for a year before they got married – Afia Schwar reveals

Afia Schwar, known for her outspoken nature, has launched a scathing attack on MzGee following the aftermath of her controversial interview with Medikal on United Showbiz.

In a live video, Afia Schwar made a series of allegations against MzGee, exposing what she claimed to be the media personality’s past secrets.

Among the allegations, Afia Schwar asserted that MzGee engaged in unethical practices by selling her body to her superiors to gain favours during her time at Multimedia Group Limited, her former workplace.

Additionally, Schwar alleged that MzGee had a romantic relationship with Mark Okraku Mantey, who is now the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, and that this relationship contributed to her receiving preferential treatment.

Not stopping there, Afia Schwar went on to claim that MzGee had a year-long affair with Raymond Acquah, also a colleague at Multimedia before they got married.

These allegations have stirred controversy and sparked discussions within the media industry and among the public.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Meantime, Three years ago, media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, disclosed details about her romantic relationships with two colleagues at the media conglomerate, Multimedia Group Limited (MGL).

During an interview on The Delay Show, MzGee revealed that aside from her now-husband Raymond Acquah, she had been involved with another person during her time at Multimedia.

Despite speculation that her ex-boyfriend at Multimedia was a person named Kwame B, MzGee clarified that their relationship was strictly platonic and that he was just a friend.

While she refrained from naming her other ex-boyfriend, citing his current marital status, MzGee disclosed that he is a well-known TV and radio presenter at Multimedia. She shared that during her tenure at Multimedia, she had dated two men in total.

Addressing rumours about how she secured her position at Accra-based Hitz FM, a subsidiary of MGL, MzGee denied allegations of engaging in a romantic relationship with Mark Okraku-Mantey, who was the Programs Director at the time and is now the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

She explained that her opportunities at Hitz FM stemmed from the managerial changes and adjustments made by Okraku-Mantey, leading to the perception among colleagues that they were romantically involved.

MzGee and Raymond Acquah, both colleagues at Multimedia, tied the knot in October 2017. She shared that their relationship had developed over a year before they decided to get married, with Raymond joining Multimedia in 2016 after working at Citi FM.