“Receive Twins in Jesus’ Name” – Social Media starts a prayer campaign for Delay to have a child after she came out to cry for one

The love outpouring on social media for Delay is mindblowing and rare. Users have started a prayer campaign for Delay to have a child after she come public crying for one.
41-year-old Revered Media Personality Deloris Frimpong Manso – Delay has taken to the internet to register that she wants a baby.
Some netizens have thronged the comments section with loads of prayer requests to God for Delay to have a child she can call her own.
They wish Delay gives birth to twins. That would be lovely and great. Take a look at some of the comments
