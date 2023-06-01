“Receive Twins in Jesus’ Name” – Social Media starts a prayer campaign for Delay to have a child after she came out to cry for one

- Advertisement -

The love outpouring on social media for Delay is mindblowing and rare. Users have started a prayer campaign for Delay to have a child after she come public crying for one.

41-year-old Revered Media Personality Deloris Frimpong Manso – Delay has taken to the internet to register that she wants a baby.

Some netizens have thronged the comments section with loads of prayer requests to God for Delay to have a child she can call her own.

They wish Delay gives birth to twins. That would be lovely and great. Take a look at some of the comments

READ THEM HERE



READ ALSO: “I want to have a baby” – Delay cries as she finally readies to have a child at age 41

?

READ ALSO: “I want to have a baby” – Delay cries as she finally readies to have a child at age 41