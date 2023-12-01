Nacee is envious of my success but he’s not on my level – Broda Sammy blast his senior colleague – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Broda Sammy has taken a swipe at his senior colleague, Nacee over certain things he did to him.

Speaking on Rash Hour on Ghpage TV with Rashad and King Asu-B, the popular singer revealed that Nacee has blocked him on social media platforms due to the fact that his rendition of the ‘Aseda’ challenge was garnering more numbers and attention than the original.

According to Broda Sammy, Nacee did an open verse for his hit song ‘Aseda’ of which he participated. He added that Nacee shared his version on his social platforms but deleted after realizing that it was catching the eyes of listeners.

He went on to reiterate that, the gospel veteran is a baby to him the music industry and should there be a versus between the two, Nacee will have no space to even breathe.

