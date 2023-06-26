Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Sound engineer and musician Nacee has recounted how his curiosity about his family’s religious way of worship at a young age landed him in trouble.

In an interview on the Delay Show, he shared how he was sacked from home because he questioned his family’s use of incense in worshipping in the church.

The gospel musician disclosed that growing up, his family owned one of the most popular churches named Except the Lord Healing Church, which was situated in Dansoman, Greater Accra Region.

He explained that one particular item they used in worshipping was the burning of incense which was very common at the church.

According to Nacee, he had heard a pastor preach against the use of incense in churches, which was stated in the Bible as an abominable act.

To get an understanding of why his family’s church was using such an item regarded abominable, he decided to get clarification from someone.

“Except the Lord Healing Church was one of the biggest churches in the 1990s. I didn’t speak against them; I just wanted a deeper understanding of what the pastor said. The drums I used to play took me to a lot of places including some churches and through that, a pastor said ‘God says incense is an abomination to me but at my family’s church, you do burn incense so I went to seek for clarification from the man who used to read the bible”, he explained.

Nacee further explained that after seeking clarification, the reader didn’t hesitate to explain things to him but the man he named as Brother Paul turned around to tell his family that, he [Nacee] spoke ill of the church, and that compelled his family to sack him from home.

“I asked Bro Paul that God says incense is an abomination to him so why do we use incense at church? He explained things to me and even condemned the act. He rather twisted my words and told my aunties and sisters that, I was speaking ill of the church. They then based on that so sack me from home”, he said.