Entertainment

Nadia Buari shows face of her husband for the first time [P

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Nadia Buari and husband
Actress Nadia Buari has caused a frenzy on social media after posting photos of a man believed to be her husband for the first time.

The 40-year-old beauty has been married for a couple of years but no one seems to know who her husband really is, because she’s known to be quite secretive when it comes to her family and dating life.

The “Beyonce: The President’s Daughter” actress has four kids: twins born in 2015, the third born in 2017, and the last born in 2018.

Nadia Buari releases some heavy punchlines as she raps for her daughter
Nadia Buari and daughter

Nadia Buari’s children often feature on her social media channels but their faces are usually hidden from her fans.

Finally, it looks like the actress is now ready to open the doors of her home for her inquisitive fans to have a sneak peek of her private life.

Nadia took to Instagram to share 3 slides of photos of her supposed husband goofing in a lovey-dovey way.

Nadia Buari husband (3)

“God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile. Morning buttercakes!,” the caption of the post read.

It’s immediately not clear the occasion which called for this big husband reveal but it appears to be a special day for the couple.

Check out more photos below

Nadia Buari husband (2)
Nadia Buari husband (1)

    Source:GHPage

