Award-winning actress Nadia Buari has now proven to the whole world that she is good at keeping her private life away from her media.

The actress since giving birth has been able to keep her daughters away from social media despite sharing videos of them online, she never shows off their faces.

Many netizens thought the beautiful actress had only daughters but she has once again shown that she also has a baby boy and just like the others she is also hiding his face from social media.

In a video sighted on her social media, the actress was seen holding her son while thanking God by singing a popular Gospel song from the American Contemporary music group Maverick Choir.

She captioned the video: “OUR GOD IS AN AWESOME GOD.

NO MATTER WHAT STORM RAGES AROUND US, GOD REMINDS US THAT HE IS THERE. #amazinggrace”

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to the video with some wanting to be like her. Check it out below:

Mhissemefa: “The baby also understands privacy”

Nhyirah_abronoma: “How do you do this motherhood ?? We need tutorials ??.”

Sexynenye_2022: “Beautiful ????the baby too don’t even turn ?”

Bamiroadesewa: “Yaaaaaaaaay ,it’s a boy????, congratulations”

Nanashairstyles: “Your baby is very cute and he understood the assignment ???”

