Nadia Buari has seemingly shared her view about the brouhaha involving Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s long-gone affair and claims of abortion in her newly published book.

This comes on the back of backlashes Yvonne has received for exposing men who took advantage of her and a subsequent reply from Sarkodie who was named as one of the people who got her pregnant and forced her to have an abortion.

Nadia Buari shared a video of her and one of her daughters re-enacting a movie scene on TikTok where the character (a friend) quizzes another (a side-chick) if she thinks a married man would leave his wife for her.

The actress subtly took a swipe at Sarkodie for using and dumping her friend Yvonne Nelson knowing well he was in a committed relationship with Tracy, his current wife, at the same time the two were together in 2010.

On the other hand, she appeared to question what Yvonne Nelson stands to gain for now coming out after 13 years of her affair with the award-winning rapper who is now married to Tracy, his longtime girlfriend, with whom they share three kids.

Watch the video below

Even though Nadia Buari didn’t make a direct reference to both personalities, the timing of the video has been interpreted by many people as a reaction to the ongoing social media frenzy.

It is assumed that she’s trying to tell Yvonne that she should have known that Sarkodie was never going to marry her and could have made the right life choices at the time.

Even now, it’s too late because Sarkodie will under no circumstance leave his wife for Yvonne whom he called a “whore” for allegedly sleeping with multiple men all in the name of looking for love.