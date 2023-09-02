Nadia Buari unfollows John Dumelo’s wife her on Instagram – PHOTOS

Ace Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has unfollowed her former best friend and wife of fellow actor and friend, John Dumelo, Gifty Mawuena Dumelo.

This shocking happening is causing a stir among netizens as the two beautiful ladies are known to be very cool and lovely towards each other.

It was even reported years ago that it took the intervention of Nadia Buari who introduced Gifty Mawunya Nkornu to her industry colleague, John Dumelo.

Nadia Buari was even the maid of honour at the couple’s wedding, used to post pictures and videos of them together frequently.

Despite Gifty passing the bar exam a few months ago and becoming a lawyer, Nadia did not congratulate her.

To add more pain to the loss, Nadia also intentionally did not send her condolences to John Dumelo and intentionally did not show up at the funeral when he lost his mother.

A close inspection of Nadia’s social media accounts reveals that she has unfollowed Gifty Mawunya Dumelo.

It is unclear what caused the rift between the former best friends, but it is clear that they are no longer on good terms.

