type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“This is getting serious” – Naira Marley loses over 300,000 instagram followers...
Entertainment

“This is getting serious” – Naira Marley loses over 300,000 instagram followers (PHOTOS)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

After the demise of Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s, a wave of backlash has targeted his former record label boss, Naira Marley, on Instagram. 

The sudden demise of Mohbad under controversial circumstances deeply affected the Nigerian music industry. While the cause and details remain under investigation, many have started to point fingers direct their anger towards Naira Marley and his label.

However, it has been noted that over three hundred thousand people unfollowed the ‘Tesumole’ crooner on his verified Instagram handle. A video rocking the air online showed people reporting and blocking him with much speed.

Recall that Naira Marley has come on air to discuss how the death of Mohbad hit him, calling for thorough investigation over his demise.

Checkout the posts below:

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

Naira Marley loses over 300,000 instagram followers
Naira Marley loses over 300,000 instagram followers

TODAY

Monday, September 18, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
3.5mph
100 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways