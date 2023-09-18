“This is getting serious” – Naira Marley loses over 300,000 instagram followers (PHOTOS)

- Advertisement -

After the demise of Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s, a wave of backlash has targeted his former record label boss, Naira Marley, on Instagram.

The sudden demise of Mohbad under controversial circumstances deeply affected the Nigerian music industry. While the cause and details remain under investigation, many have started to point fingers direct their anger towards Naira Marley and his label.

However, it has been noted that over three hundred thousand people unfollowed the ‘Tesumole’ crooner on his verified Instagram handle. A video rocking the air online showed people reporting and blocking him with much speed.

Recall that Naira Marley has come on air to discuss how the death of Mohbad hit him, calling for thorough investigation over his demise.

