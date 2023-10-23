- Advertisement -

Before the end of last week, news emerged that the CEO of defunct Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1 had given out Ghc5 million to the Ghana Police Service to be shared with his customers.

Following this, questions were raised as to why NAM 1 would choose to let the Ghana Police handle payment when he and his firm could handle that without a problem.

But Bulldog who used to be a former worker with Zylofon Media a media house owned by NAM 1 has revealed the reason for this action by his former boss.

According to Bulldog, NAM 1 handed over the money and a list of customers to the police adding that the police would start contacting those people to come in for their money.

He continued that he knew this for sure because his name was on the list of customers who were going to be paid and therefore waiting for the Ghana Police to contact him.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“Any victim of Menzgold there is good news. Menzgold has given the police GH?5 million and they have added a list to it which the police would use to call the victims.

“My name is on the list and so Ghana Police I’m waiting for a call this week,” he said in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday, October 22, 2023.

Bulldog went on to explain that the reason NAM 1 handed over the money to the police was to verify the customers before making payments to them.

He disclosed that NAM 1 wanted to do the verification himself by asking the customers to purchase a verification card but Ghanaians felt it was a scam forcing him to cancel that idea and rely on the police for that.

“The idea here is that when he said he wanted to do the verification a lot of people were insulting him and making all kinds of allegations against him. (But) it was for this very moment.

“The reason why he is not giving out the money is that he does not want people to come and later say that they were not paid,” he said.

Watch the video below: