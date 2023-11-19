type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNAM 1 hits Kwame A-Plus with a Ghc2 million lawsuit
Entertainment

NAM 1 hits Kwame A-Plus with a Ghc2 million lawsuit

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Kwame-A-Plus-and-NAM-1
Kwame-A-Plus-and-NAM-1
- Advertisement -

Embattled CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has sued entertainer turned politician Kwame A-Plus for describing him as a fool and a criminal.

In addition to A Plus, Fadda Dickson and UTV, and thus Despite, are also named as defendants in the lawsuits.

According to Nana Appiah Mensah, it is defamatory for A Plus to have called him a criminal and foolish on United Showbiz.

A Plus made the claims during a broadcast of the show that followed NAM 1’s announcement of his intention to charge consumers to find out if Menzgold owed them money.

“NAM 1 shouldn’t be allowed to be walking around and misbehaving and doing all of these things but they cannot arrest him because they (Government) are thieves…that guy is a criminal,” A-Plus said on the show.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

NAM 1 argues that the remark has seriously harmed his reputation and caused him a great deal of harm, particularly as he insists he has never been found guilty in any court of law and cannot therefore be considered a criminal.

He is pleading with the Accra High Court to grant him GHC $1 million in damages for defamation and an additional GHC $1 million in damages for the violation of his presumption of innocence and right to a fair trial under the Constitution.

See the lawsuit below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Sunday, November 19, 2023
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
4.5mph
20 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways