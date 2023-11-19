- Advertisement -

Embattled CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has sued entertainer turned politician Kwame A-Plus for describing him as a fool and a criminal.

In addition to A Plus, Fadda Dickson and UTV, and thus Despite, are also named as defendants in the lawsuits.

According to Nana Appiah Mensah, it is defamatory for A Plus to have called him a criminal and foolish on United Showbiz.

A Plus made the claims during a broadcast of the show that followed NAM 1’s announcement of his intention to charge consumers to find out if Menzgold owed them money.

“NAM 1 shouldn’t be allowed to be walking around and misbehaving and doing all of these things but they cannot arrest him because they (Government) are thieves…that guy is a criminal,” A-Plus said on the show.

NAM 1 argues that the remark has seriously harmed his reputation and caused him a great deal of harm, particularly as he insists he has never been found guilty in any court of law and cannot therefore be considered a criminal.

He is pleading with the Accra High Court to grant him GHC $1 million in damages for defamation and an additional GHC $1 million in damages for the violation of his presumption of innocence and right to a fair trial under the Constitution.

See the lawsuit below: