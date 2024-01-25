- Advertisement -

An aggrieved Menzgold customer has told the court that the embattled CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 threatened her and others with a gun after they visited his house in Trassaco to ask about their locked-up funds.

The lady identified as Madam Priscilla Adu-Boateng was the 5th Prosecution witness who told the court that she is a single mother with four kids and also a trader.

According to her, at the time of the collapse of Menzgold, she had invested Ghc 760,000 adding that she together with some other customers went to the house of NAM 1 to ask about their investments.

She continued that they went to his Trassaco residence on January 8, 2020, to demand their monies but NAM 1 who wasn’t ready to grant them an audience rather pulled out a gun on them.

Madam Adu-Boateng claimed that she decided to invest after seeing a Menzgold billboard. She went on to say that before she ultimately decided to invest in the company, the aforementioned Menzgold executive convinced her for roughly a year.

After her testimony in court, NAM 1’s lawyer identified as Lawyer Kwame Akuffo declined to cross-exam her to seek further clarification on the story.

NAM1 is a defendant facing fraud charges following Menzgold’s collapse. He has entered a not guilty plea to all charges and is being held on GH¢500 million bail with four sureties.

The prosecution claims that between 2017 and 2018, NAM1 and Menzgold extended an invitation to the general public to buy gold from Brew Marketing Consult Ghana Limited and deposit it with Menzgold.