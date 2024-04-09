- Advertisement -

The issues popping up after the release of Serwaa Amihere‘s bedroom tape with ex-boyfriend Henry Fitz are getting interesting by the day.

While all the comments from these people are allegations, some netizens are asking questions about the skeletons in people’s closets.

In a new development, a netizen identified as Nuhu Adams has shared the story of how the friendship turned relationship between Henry Fitz, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah started.

According to him, Henry visited GhOne premises to speak with Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere to seek their services to MC his wedding since that was the wish of his to-be wife.

Upon his arrival at the premises, the duo upon seeing his dressing made him wait for three hours without coming to see or speak with him thinking he was poor.

Fast forward, Henry got angry and as he was leaving the premises, they saw him enter into a Range Rover and this made them rush out to finally meet with him.

Nuhu claims that on that day before leaving the premises, Henry shared over $3000 to prove his worth and that was how the whole friendship started.

Read his post below: