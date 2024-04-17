Nana Aba Anamoah ‘exposes’ Serwaa Amihere in a new video – Here’s What She Revealed

- Advertisement -

Broadcast Journalist Nana Aba Anamoah recently shared a story that subtly criticized her colleague and protégé, Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Aba is known for mentoring and supporting Serwaa Amihere, but this incident highlighted a challenging moment in Serwaa’s journey.

During her narration, Nana Aba recounted an incident where Serwaa Amihere was mistaken for a call girl and asked to leave a popular hotel.

Nana Aba explained that Serwaa had worn revealing clothing, long nails, and fake eyelashes, giving the impression that she was soliciting clients at the hotel.

This embarrassing encounter served as a turning point for Serwaa Amihere, prompting her to reassess her appearance and behaviour.

While Nana Aba intended to share a story of growth and transformation, some people felt that publicly discussing such a sensitive issue about Serwaa was not appropriate.

The story highlighted the challenges and judgments individuals, especially women, may face based on their appearance. It also underscored the importance of professionalism and perception in the media industry.

Despite the mixed reactions, Nana Aba’s intention was likely to encourage others to learn from mistakes and strive for personal improvement, while also raising awareness about societal biases and perceptions.