Nana Aba Anamoah exposes Serwaa Amihere as she reveals how a popular hotel sacked her because she was a prostitute

Nana Aba Anamoah, the general manager of EIB Network has made a shocking disclosure about her prodigy, Serwaa Amihere.

In a video flying across social media, Nana Aba Anamoah was seen together with Serwaa Amihere among other top-notch personalities.

The media personality, whilst they were engrossed in a conversation recounted how a popular hotel sacked Serwaa Amihere.

According to Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere once went to Golden Tulip and it turned out that she was disgraced big time.

Nana Aba claims when Serwaa got to the reception, she was being sacked because the receptionist thought she was a prostitute.